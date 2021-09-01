I cannot believe that people would actually think that the Sheriff's Office has the man power to enforce the mask mandate even if the Sheriff wanted to. To begin with there is no civil or criminal penalty for violation of the mandate. So the only thing the Deputies could do would be to ask people to wear a mask. Is that actually how you people want your Deputies to spend there time? You are the same people that would lodge a complaint that they did not respond fast enough to a emergency call that you called in because they were in some business telling people to wear there mask. There is no law enforcement agency that I am aware of that has the manpower to enforce it even if they had a desire to. if you want to wear one wear it, period.
Dennis McGowan
Roseburg
(0) comments
