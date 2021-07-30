I’ve put myself in a precarious position by my letters in the N&R that have provided a platform for a voice in the local conversation. I’m no expert, but this paper recognizes the importance of broadening dialogue.
But there's a problem: Anyone who's older than 20 knows that humans change over time and with experiences. I do my best to maintain a curious, but closed mind based on my life's history. I’ve wished I’d worded a point more artfully; used more humor or wishing I'd changed my point entirely that's been immortalized in ink. But I’m okay because I maintain the humility to change. I choose not to... I did in 68 when Rose Kennedy became a widow and when I angrily returned from Vietnam from what my country put me through.
Culture is always in flux. If history teaches us, it’s that all eras have their misguided "truths". The Constitutional signers were slaveholders. OK. Today, we’re certainly in our own cultural missteps, but entirely unaware as we’re swept up in the temporal pools of thought. But, there's a roadblock: Our culture has lost the humility to listen.
The rise of cancel culture is symptomatic of this. We tarnish thought as racist or whatever-ism is next. As such, our nature is to attack “bad” people rather than bad thoughts with enthusiasm normally reserved for the "Ducks" ever beating Ohio State. As if...!
If society hopes to continue to progress this ugly political banter must stop, It won't. Open expression is the only path to truth.
This is why I'm confident putting my conservatives ideas in the open. I engage, not with the conviction that I’m right, but with the knowledge in knowing I wisely changed from liberal to conservative!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
Seems to me that being curious requires an open, not a closed mind.
Ethel Kennedy, not Rose.
Wayne, I read and reread your opinion letter. Try as I may, I could find no "conservative idea" to ponder or reply to. You speak of a lack of humility to listen, but I'd say too many of us have lost the common sense to give other's thoughts a fair think, let alone listen.
So, here's a topic to think on: the alleged honesty of the person we called president for four years, pulled from today's news:
In one Dec. 27 conversation, according to the written account, acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen told Trump the Justice Department “can’t and won’t snap its fingers and change the outcome of the election.”
The president replied that he understood that, but wanted the agency to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,”
I challenge you, or anyone for that matter, to convince me that our former pres ever gave anything but his own hide any consideration. What a great guy!
Wayne:
You write, "I do my best to maintain a curious, but closed mind...."
OK, then. I'm convinced. And reminded of William F. Buckley, Jr.'s definition of a conservative: "...a person who stands athwart history, yelling, Stop...." Note to Wayne: history will not stop for you.
What's the point of curiosity, if your mind is closed?
Rose Kennedy was widowed in late 1969, I believe.
And, as to your first sentence, you may wish to check the name of this newspaper.
