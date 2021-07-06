With the alarming climate changes we are presently experiencing, we need to do more now, personally and legislatively, to give our planet a break! Oregon seems to be headed in the right direction. On the hottest day in Oregon’s recorded history, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that will transition our state’s electricity to 100% clean energy by 2040. This bill centers its benefits on rural and coastal communities, communities of color, low income groups and workers.
The 100% Clean Energy for All bill was sponsored by Representative Pam Marsh (D-Ashland) and Representative Khanh Pham (D-Portland), bringing together stakeholders from rural areas, labor, regulated utilities, clean energy developers and climate/environmental groups. This bill has Oregon leading the way with the fastest timeline to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the electric sector in the United States.
House Bill 2021 will provide benefits to every part of Oregon with quality jobs, community ownership of disaster-resilient solar projects and less air pollution. Wonder how important that is to us ? Air pollution is the #4 cause of death world-wide. About 5 million deaths are caused by air pollution each year, not counting the hypertension, heart disease, strokes and diabetes associated with bad air.
As a parent, retired business owner and rural resident, I am grateful to see positive change. This is not a cure-all. It is another sign that Oregon’s leadership recognizes bold, new ideas are needed and they will continue to work toward a better outcome for all Oregonians. I am hoping we all recognize the time is ripe for dramatic improvements in how we live our lives.
Call and thank those legislators that show up and do the hard work. Keep pressure on our communities and legislators to support a thriving environment for future generations, wild critters/places and our planet.
Connie Page
Roseburg
