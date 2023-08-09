Fred Zimmers wrote a letter asking me to authenticate claims I made about our local GOP.

(5) comments

worden
worden

Fred deserves props for asking for verification. From his tone, he clearly didn't think it possible. Even if his intent was to show up the LW, I think his intent was good. He wanted to stop false accusations. But the claims were NOT false.

Letters usually don’t allow links. CitizenJoe posted a link to the YouGov poll yesterday. One in five “strong Republicans” said civil war was “very likely” within a decade.

The folks who took over GOP HQ can be described as strong Republicans. It’s a group inclined to think civil war is a viable option.

Civil war is not a Hero’s Journey or a way to save America. It’s a way to kill people and ruin the economy. We need to talk about it realistically.

https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely

Add Reply
D Steel
D Steel

Well done, Gayle! Now all that’s waiting is an apology. Come on local GOP leadership, it’s your turn.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Well done, Gayle.

Fred also promised a written apology in the event you authenticated your claim. In my opinion, his apology ought to be in the same format and on the same platform as was his letter.

So Fred, the pubic awaits.

And Republicans: would you care to disavow your stance regarding civil war?

No?

Color me disappointed and unsurprised.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

And Fred: you might do the author the courtesy of spelling her name correctly next time.

Add Reply
worden
worden

The proof of claims that Fred wanted has been provided. Fred, the ball is in your court now.

Add Reply

