Fred Zimmers wrote a letter asking me to authenticate claims I made about our local GOP.
I accused the local GOP of extremism. I cited their News-Review article of April 23, in which they said America would be destroyed if Trump was not elected in 2024.
I also said: “Several members of the GOP leadership have written letters or online comments indicating it was the correct choice to prepare for civil war if Trump is defeated.” It terrifies me that 40% of Americans think civil war will happen within the decade.
Fred, you are absolutely correct to demand authentication and I will gladly supply it.
Ms. Terry Noonkester is listed on the local GOP website as an “at large” member of the board and leadership. In a July 25 letter titled “A Republican answers questions,” Terry responded to a commentator's query about whether the GOP was preparing for civil war in case Trump lost. Terry wrote: “Preparing [for civil war] is the correct choice since the Biden administration and possibly another administration could continue to destroy law and order.”
Commentator 1776, who has also been identified as a member of the GOP board and leadership responded: “Love this brave woman! And by the Dem opposition comment count, it appears that this was a very good piece. Bravo!”
On Aug 30, 2022, the Guardian published: “More than 40% of Americans think civil war likely within a decade — More than half of ‘strong Republicans’ think such a conflict is at least somewhat likely, poll finds”
Research by YouGov and the Economist followed similar results. You can find dozens of stories and polls by using your favorite search engine.
Fred, I applaud you for demanding authentication. I wish others did the same.
(5) comments
Fred deserves props for asking for verification. From his tone, he clearly didn't think it possible. Even if his intent was to show up the LW, I think his intent was good. He wanted to stop false accusations. But the claims were NOT false.
Letters usually don’t allow links. CitizenJoe posted a link to the YouGov poll yesterday. One in five “strong Republicans” said civil war was “very likely” within a decade.
The folks who took over GOP HQ can be described as strong Republicans. It’s a group inclined to think civil war is a viable option.
Civil war is not a Hero’s Journey or a way to save America. It’s a way to kill people and ruin the economy. We need to talk about it realistically.
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely
Well done, Gayle! Now all that’s waiting is an apology. Come on local GOP leadership, it’s your turn.
Well done, Gayle.
Fred also promised a written apology in the event you authenticated your claim. In my opinion, his apology ought to be in the same format and on the same platform as was his letter.
So Fred, the pubic awaits.
And Republicans: would you care to disavow your stance regarding civil war?
No?
Color me disappointed and unsurprised.
And Fred: you might do the author the courtesy of spelling her name correctly next time.
The proof of claims that Fred wanted has been provided. Fred, the ball is in your court now.
