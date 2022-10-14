The News-Review reported on Oct. 12 that the board of commissioners approved a ballot measure to restore the Roseburg VA clinic. I applaud that, but I disagree with the method and the proposed result.
Before the perpetually hostile reply, I believe that closing this clinic was probably done by a bevy of poor decision-making and even worse execution. Furthermore, I am a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. I have another suggestion since a ballot measure probably won't accomplish any more than previous dialog has.
The biggest win for veterans' medical needs was the passage of the VA Mission Act that expanded veterans’ access to medical care in the community if the VA can’t meet wait or drive time standards. But that needs improvement. VA administrators have overruled doctors’ advice for veterans to go to community care. Further legislation is needed to give true choices.
The Veterans Health Care Freedom Act, by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, takes the model the VA uses for urgent care and offers access to non-VA care for any veteran, regardless of wait times or distance from a VA facility. Expanding community care to all veterans isn’t good for veterans. It would also release some of the pressure on the VA to provide care better by the community, leaving the VA with more resources.
Veterans deserve better options. I advocate for a strong and effective VA that can meet their needs. For those who want to see a doctor here, it’s the least we can do to ensure they have that choice. Either way, for non-veterans to ignore us, politicians to placate us or others to forget us, I say; Ignorance is a dangerous luxury ... Hopefully, the community approves this ballot measure, but other options should be considered.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
