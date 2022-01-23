In response to Terry Noonkester's letter of Jan. 18, "How is my ballot secure in the mail?" The letter's claims are totally baseless. Oregon has a stellar record for election integrity. Further, there is no known instances of counterfeit ballots
Oregon voters have cast their ballots by mail, including for local, state and federal offices. They started doing so in 1987 – and have voted exclusively by mail in all elections since 1998.
Since that time there has only been one case of ballot fraud. Just one.
In 2000, Terri Louise Kobialka was convicted for Fraudulent Use Of Absentee Ballots. Terri Kobialka was a University of Oregon student during the 2000 election when she filled out a ballot mailed to her apartment in the name of a former tenant. Kobialka pleaded guilty to falsely signing a ballot, a Class C felony. She was sentenced to 18 months of probation, ordered to complete 120 hours of community service, and fined $500.
That is the only documented case of fraud in the nearly 35 years of mail voting in Oregon.
A further fact, according to US government sources, in the period between 1986 and 2019, there were only 4 confirmed cases of mail ballot fraud in the entire US.
Of the four fraud cases by mail-in ballots, two were federal elections, one a general and one a local city election. The federal frauds were committed in North Carolina by the Republican candidate and in Colorado by the head of the Colorado Republican Party; in the general election, a person filled and mailed a roommate's ballot (the above Oregon case) and in the local election, a candidate was charged with conspiracy, election fraud, mail-in ballot fraud, and witness tampering.
(2) comments
Robert Cormier: thanks!
Oregon's system is really fine. It's possible to actually enjoy voting, over coffee and some time to research issues and candidates--and then to rely on the vote being counted: one may check on-line with the Secretary of State's website to see that the ballot arrived; and the county clerk's office actually contacts voters if there is a problem, like forgetting to sign the envelope, or other issues, all while protecting the secrecy of the ballot itself. And, oh: providing a hard copy and a paper trail.
It's a great system for encouraging voting, increasing participation in democracy, and empowering people.
Who could be against all that?
Oh.
Well, sure.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.