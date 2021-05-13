“Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord; He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored; He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword; His Truth is marching on.” What an amazing song! Can I share some history?
The “Oh! Brothers” tune originated as a folk-hymn sung at camp-meetings in the South during the early 1800’s. It was called “Canaan’s Happy Shore” and included the verse “Oh! Brothers will you meet me (3x)/on Canaan’s happy shore?” and the chorus “There we’ll shout and give Him glory (3x)/For glory is His own”. By the 1850’s, the chorus had become “Glory, glory hallelujah”, but the tune remained the same.
In May of 1861, the “Oh! Brothers” tune was joined to the “Glory, Hallelujah” chorus and debuted as the “John Brown Song.” The Civil War had just begun, and soon, Union battalions began to spontaneously compose new verses (often lewd) to this song which had become a favorite battle-hymn.
After hearing this song at a public review of the troops, Julia Ward Howe was encouraged by Reverend James Clark to write new lyrics, and on the inspired night of November 18, 1861, Howe wrote the lyrics to “The Battle-Hymn of the Republic.” Julia and husband Samuel Howe were active abolitionists and members of the newly-formed (1854), anti-slavery Republican Party.
The “Grand Ole’ Party” has gone through many transformations over its long history, but like this amazing song, the first version was God-inspired... and so is the final version… the one that is being written as we speak. This final version will stand the test of time. It’s a populist, nationalist movement called “America First”, and it is the new “Battle-Hymn of the Republic”.
“Glory, glory, hallelujah!”
“Our God is marching on!”
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
