In my long ago, short-lived experience in journalism I learned that yellow journalism is sensationalist and crude exageration and that it had no place in a respected publication.
The Associated Press and The New York Times, which are major news sources in this country and are daily quoted in The News-Review and most other news sources in the country are practitioners of this yellow press device.
Please be careful about which sources you believe.
Sharon A. Read
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.