A recent letter to The News-Review's Public Forum asserted "Evangelical Christian Extremism (ECT) is the United States' version of ISIS. The degree of Evangelical solicitation of the GOP is a threat to our country's religious freedoms."
In reply to this slander, I would like offer the following story:
In April of 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria by Boko Haram, an affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The girls were taken into the forests of norther Nigeria where they were headed for sexual slavery, forced marriages and coerced conversion to Islam. Some of the terrified teenage girls were able to escape by risking serious injury and possible death when they jumped from the fast-moving transport trucks.
When the leaders of Canyonville Christian Academy, an evangelical Douglas County boarding high school, were approached about admitting five girls, the response was immediate and positive.
The evangelicals in Canyonville provided full scholarships, tutoring, medical care, personal funds, etc. After graduating from CCA, the girls were awarded full scholarships to Southeastern University, yet another evangelical school.
It should also be noted that in recent years Boko Haram has killed as many as 300,000 children, caused over two million refugees and is responsible for food shortages, even starvation.
In the aforementioned letter, a major point of contention was unhappiness with the U.S. Supreme Court. But it should be rightfully noted there are no persons of the evangelical faith on the court with the possible exception of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was recently appointed by President Biden, not by the GOP.
I would like to respectfully suggest that just because someone does not agree with you, it is highly probable they do not deserve to be conflated with murderous extremists.
By someone's definition, probably all of us could be labeled extremists, not just those pesky evangelicals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.