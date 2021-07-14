On Sunday’s opinion page of The News-Review there was a letter from Tim Juett that claimed surveys of members of the American Medical Association indicated that 96% had been vaccinated, while only 40% of the members of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons were vaccinated. I had never heard of the AAPS before, so I had to look into this. If most doctors had belonged to both the AMA and the AAPS, those results would seem impossible.
Here is what I found on Wikipedia.
“The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a conservative non-profit association that promotes medical disinformation, such as HIV/AIDS denialism, the abortion-breast cancer hypothesis, vaccine and autism connections, and homosexuality reducing life expectancy. The association was founded in 1943 to oppose a government attempt to nationalize health care. its positions are unorthodox and commonly contradict with existing federal health policy”.
“The American Medical Association (AMA) is a professional association and lobbying group of physicians and medical students. It was founded in 1847, is based in Chicago, Illinois, and has over 240,000 members. The organization maintains the AMA Code of Medical Ethics that is the guide to ethical practice of medicine… .”
There are close to a million licensed doctors practicing in the United States. Less than 5,000 are members of The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. That would be less than ½ of one percent. My guess is that very few members of AAPS are also members of AMA. AAPS members are in general, opposed to regulations that are designed to control how doctors’ practice, or prescribe medications, and in 2005 the AAPS backed the Doctors who were criticized for over prescribing opioids. I am actually rather surprised to hear that 40% were vaccinated, considering the groups hesitancy to support many vaccines in the past.
Kathy Love
Roseburg
