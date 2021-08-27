Vaccines work. Math works, in life, medicine, baseball, the known universe.
Imagine a county rather like Douglas County: 100,000 people eligible for COVID vaccine; half unvaccinated, half vaccinated.
What would people hospitalized with COVID look like if the vaccine were utterly ineffective? Simple: half the patients were vaccinated, half unvaccinated. (Apparent paradox below*)
What did we see, as of Aug. 20?: 55 patients unvaccinated, and six vaccinated.
So, how effective was the vaccine at keeping people from being hospitalized? There's a simple formula for that: VE=((ARU-ARV)/ARU)/ARU, where VE=Vaccine efficacy, ARU=Attack rate unvaccinated people, ARV=Attack rate vaccinated people.
Plugging in Douglas numbers, ((55/50,000)-(6/50,000)/(55//50,000)=.89=89% vaccine effectiveness keeping people out of hospital.
Eighty-nine percent effective.
Imagine you're a baseball manager with a designated hitter, batting average .890 — more than twice as good as Ty Cobb's lifetime .366. Would you decline to use that DH because he's effective "only" 89% of the time? Not if you understand simple math.
((Nerds only: calculation above assumes hospital stays are of similar length among vaccinated and unvaccinated, ignores subgroup analysis by age, SES, etc., but is a useful tool. Other confounders: mask wearing, other measures differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated; early vaccinated populations are different from later populations. And so on--enough confounders and caveats to keep epidemiologists and their computers busy; but right now, the numbers across the country indicate about 85-90% efficacy at keeping people out of hospital, and 90-95% at keeping people alive.))
*Apparent (but not real) paradox: in a population 100% vaccinated with a 99% effective vaccine, every hospitalized patient will have been vaccinated, and that "paradox" will be used by deniers. But it's just math. As immunization rates go up, so does the proportion of the vaccinated in hospital. Check out the links.
And get vaccinated. Because, math. And life.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/08/21/how-unvaccinated-pandemic-threaten-everyones-health/
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
(2) comments
[thumbup]Joe, thanks for doing the math for the rest of us. Well done!
Based on today's published data:
((81/50,000)-(8/50,000))/(81/50,000) = 90.1% effective at keeping people out of hospital, with all the caveats as noted.
