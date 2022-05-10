Just like me, you may have some misgivings about voting for anything that reflects negatively upon our pocketbooks, especially needlessly! Making a significant investment in an education system that seems increasingly questionable with regards to curricula and instruction practices makes one even more skeptical. Those concerns were mine as well, prompting me to run for and serve on the Roseburg School Board, and they remain my focus.
I am a true, fiscally conservative Scot, but having worked in the district for 5 years before joining the Board, my awareness of school conditions districtwide was firsthand. I too suffered under the hot and cold temperatures, watched kids playing on hot metal play structures, scrambled to clean up the cafeteria so it was ready for the coming PE class, and shuddered over the possible safety risks present. These deficits convinced this thrifty Scot that these issues can't be ignored any longer. These school improvements are necessary and will benefit the entire community. Each project’s progress will be kept in the public eye and held to the highest accountability.
Working with the Superintendent and other district administrators has been much more of a pleasure than I had anticipated. I can assure you that the entire district staff and Board believe that providing a quality education is paramount! Much work is being done to provide a learning experience that is welcoming for all our students, while including and partnering with parents. This district strives to satisfy state standards while employing curriculum and teaching practices that conservatively approach sensitive or controversial issues, attempting to avoid morally conflicting challenges for families. This district is one I can truly be proud of serving as a Board Member.
Hope this helps encourage you to check the yes box!
