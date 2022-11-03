The complete dominance of Oregon politics by Democrats has made Oregon:
The worst state for drug dependency.
One of the top five worst states for homelessness.
One of the top five worst states for welfare dependency.
One of the top five worst states for graduation rate. Worse yet was the Democrat's solution: reduced standards.
All this is the result of lax drug laws that lead to addiction, and the dominoes fall.
Oregon is above average for crime. Not surprising considering drug dependency. Plus, Democrats released felons early. Allowed burning and looting of Portland for months. Verbally supported de-funding police. Now Democrats support Measure 114 which would convert crime-busting cops to paper shufflers, which increases contempt of cops by the public. There's a measure supported by Democrats which would prevent making criminals work. It's not slavery. It's retribution. I'd like to see the county have criminals sort garbage at the dump. Space is saved, resources are recycled and criminals realize what a workday is and earn their keep.
On the national scale, the Democrats are allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country. People who face a life of fear and poverty because they can't speak the language, and fear the law because they are here illegally, so they can't get a good job. Oregon Democrats declared Portland a sanctuary city when we know human and drug trafficking is prevalent among illegals.
Oregon is among the top five for the worst cost of living state.
Oregon is among the top five for the worst corporate tax rate state, which leads to fewer jobs and lower wages.
Oregon is in the top 10 for worst income tax.
There's more, but I'm out of space. One closing thought, before you vote, buy groceries and fill your tank. Vote accordingly.
