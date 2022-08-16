Citizens of Oregon, we have a golden opportunity. Betsy Johnson has decided that the political left and right are leaning too far in opposite directions. She has resigned from the Senate and is running for governor as an Independent. She plans to take the middle road and do what is best for us and this state. Who knows, she may even be able to make Oregon great again. Not just for the ruling class, but for all of us.
Our last Republican governor was Victor Atiyeh, and he left office in 1987. So why would anyone believe that Christine Drazan has a chance of winning? If the Oregon State Republican Party in Salem hasn't been able to back a winner in the governor's race in 37 years, why will this year be any different? I have family living in Betsy's Senate district. They tell me she has done an excellent job of keeping businesses running and workers working. SHE has worked for THEM.
As for Tina Kotek, I believe she would just be a repeat performance of Kate Brown: Tax and Spend Part II. We simply can't afford another mistake like that.
Some folks are saying that Betsy is pro-abortion, but she's not. She is pro-choice.
I'm against abortion and am glad Roe versus Wade was overturned. But this is ultimately between the woman, her morals, motives and almighty God. It should never have been weaponized and used as a political football in the first place.
I hope you will please join me in voting for Betsy Johnson and give her two years to prove that she can fix some of our problems. Thank you all, and may God bless Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.