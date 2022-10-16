For those of you that don’t know me, I’m a retired businesswoman and community advocate. I’ve been involved in the community and the politics of our county and state for years.
Now, we have an opportunity in the governor’s race to choose Betsy Johnson, a leader who is loyal only to all the people of Oregon and not a political party. I was thrilled when the citizens of Oregon stepped up and gave Betsy more than twice the signatures she needed to get on the ballot.
Our state government is failing to solve our most pressing problems and that’s why I’m supporting Betsy Johnson for governor. Betsy ran a successful small business and worked for two decades in the legislature. She’s been deep in the bowels of state budgets and has the grit and experience to hold agency heads accountable. As an independent leader, loyal only to Oregonians, not partisan interests, Betsy will do what’s best for us.
I’ve followed her career ever since her father served in leadership roles in the Republican Party, and I have enjoyed meeting and spending time with Betsy. I admire Betsy as a strong, smart, seasoned leader who will always do the right thing. I’m confident in her abilities to bring the brightest minds to the table to forge durable solutions and make the right decisions for the good of all the citizens of her beloved state.
Please join me in standing up to the partisan extremes and vote for Betsy Johnson to lead our state forward.
(2) comments
The owner of Nike donated $3.5 million to her campaign. He just recently gave the Republican, running for the same office, a million dollars because Betsy is not polling so well. I haven't seen to many Betsy ads lately. Why is this?
I know that you recently had a letter published in the News-Review. Mostly a repeat of the previous letter, so why wasn't it put in quotes?
Just so voters understand. A vote for Betsy is a vote for the Republican Party.
