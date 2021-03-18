With the increased use of phishing schemes, website hacking, and the caller ID's being used by outside sources, one does not know when the call is valid or not. Recently, a call was received, supposedly, by Mercy Medical Center regarding an appointment where they were offering a discounted amount to pay prior to the service being rendered. Maybe it was a valid call, maybe not.
I tried to contact them through their website by going to the contact us site. I could not contact them, therefore, I am submitting this to draw the attention on them and to warn others not to believe everything they see or hear.
They wanted to offer a reduced price if they received payment by phone, the day before the appointment. Since they, supposedly called, they were told no. If in fact it was an honest call, I have a better idea that maybe Mercy and others can do. If they want to offer it at a reduced price, then maybe they should make that available at the time they check in for the service. Maybe then we can be assured that they really care about saving the customer some money.
Do not fall for the phone inquiry, unless you make the call. This way you will know that you are getting what you pay for.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
