I find it very interesting to say the least that The News-Review, which is supposed to report local news, has not taken the time to report that Bi-Mart is closing all of its pharmacies and people's medical prescription records are being transferred to Walgreens. I contacted Bi-Mart and I was told that this will be done as of Oct. 23 and that the employees in the respective pharmacies will lose their jobs. People will be able to opt out of using Walgreens but they will have to contact Walgreens to do that. I for one am not happy with this decision but it is a done deal.
Dennis McGowan
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.