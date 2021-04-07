Concerning the crisis on our southern border and the illegal immigrants invited here by Biden, hardworking, tax-paying Americans are being forced to pay for these people's welfare by Biden's lies, anti-American hatred. Biden's a coward and a traitor. He should be impeached and run out of office, along with his laughing, hypocrite Harris, Schumer and Pelosi. All Democrats who suck up to Biden's policies, also Republicans. They are all traitors and cowards and liars who don't live up to their oath of office. They hide behind our U.S. Constitution for protection whenever the situation arises. Biden is out to destroy American freedom and way of life as we know it. He wants complete control of everything we say and do. Just like Hitler's Nazis and gestapos of World War II.
Wake up Americans, the hour is late!
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.