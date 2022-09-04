Biden crossed a "red" line when he characterized my MAGA philosophy as "semi-fascism." Fascism, of course, is the verbal f-bomb of politics. It's an inflammatory, a condemnatory epithet. Fascism has a reasonable definition, although Biden used it as an emotive vilification. Biden said it to scorn opponents similar to the individuals ("Juden") whose values had little in common with "Der Fuhrer."
Fascist means non-communist. What does that say about Biden who used it to malign me? Biden left himself wiggle room by calling me a “semi" fascist. Mrs. Clinton should have called me a "semi" deplorable; I might have liked her more. Biden's expecting that the stigma of that word will cling to MAGAs. So much for unity as Joe campaigned on.
Actually, it's Biden's "woke" who have tried to intimidate Americans into silence by characterizing parents objecting to school policies as "domestic terrorists." It’s his party controlling social media that's silenced MAGA's debate on vital issues like COVID-19 vaccinations or who dissent from the progressive agenda that's magnified by fake news. It’s the woke that's sought to cancel conservatives as non-persons under Stalin's Soviet Union.
In short, Biden’s attempt to verbally tar-and-feather MAGA conservatives with the fascism slander seems to be a case of projecting his party’s own tendencies onto his political opponents.
I could retort to Biden’s “semi-fascist” mudslinging by saying that since it has been communists who have led the way in using fascist as a term of disdain for their opponents, then is Biden a "semi" communist?
The contest between Biden and MAGAs is: whether government policies protect or suppress my liberties contained in the Constitution. Does its preamble listing my 10 God-given rights mean anything? Nope, not to Joe.
(1) comment
Wayne, learn to read a history book or use a dictionary. Fascism does not mean non-communist.
Fascism is a political philosophy or regime that exalts the state or even a race above individual rights.
It's headed by a dictator, you know, someone who would try to overthrow a free and fair election to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. It suppresses opposition.
As a political philosophy it has three main components: "(i) the rebirth myth, (ii) populist ultra-nationalism, and (iii) the myth of decadence."
Sounds like MAGA to me. Wayne, you're supporting fascist ideas and don't even know it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.