Biden crossed a "red" line when he characterized my MAGA philosophy as "semi-fascism." Fascism, of course, is the verbal f-bomb of politics. It's an inflammatory, a condemnatory epithet. Fascism has a reasonable definition, although Biden used it as an emotive vilification. Biden said it to scorn opponents similar to the individuals ("Juden") whose values had little in common with "Der Fuhrer."

mword
mword

Wayne, learn to read a history book or use a dictionary. Fascism does not mean non-communist.

Fascism is a political philosophy or regime that exalts the state or even a race above individual rights.

It's headed by a dictator, you know, someone who would try to overthrow a free and fair election to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. It suppresses opposition.

As a political philosophy it has three main components: "(i) the rebirth myth, (ii) populist ultra-nationalism, and (iii) the myth of decadence."

Sounds like MAGA to me. Wayne, you're supporting fascist ideas and don't even know it.

