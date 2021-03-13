On a recent phone call with my son, Daniel, I shared my continuing struggles with binge eating. He offered a solution, "Just don't do it." I wish it was that easy. He continued expressing information from a contemporary podcast, announcing if I continue using external motivation versus dedication, I will continue to struggle. When the external motivation goal has passed, I will slip back into my former issues. My son insisted that "consistency over time equal results." I rolled my eyes, resigning myself that he doesn't understand.
I am a self proclaimed hot mess, primarily because my logical and emotional sides are equally matched. Never knowing which side will show up, (a moment of silence for my husband,) I initially dismissed what my son had to say. The reality of it, however, crept back into my psyche.
I researched reasons for binge eating. For many, food is away to cope with emotions, such as, stress and anxiety, eating when not hungry. It is comforting for me to settle down on the couch with a bag of Doritos. I probably shouldn't do it with a family size bag though. Recognizing that one is in a binge is a first step.
Understanding the research of binging, I still struggle. My daughter recently asked me if I drop my cell phone, would I step on it? Shocked, I uttered an emphatic, "No." She asked, if I eat too much, why do I declare the day is ruined, continuing to eat? Same logic.
Binge eating is an eating disorder. If you suspect you have it, it may be time for professional help. The intent of this article is to share some ideas that have helped me. At least until a cheesecake or bag of Oreos are placed in front of me.
Michelle Sherman
Roseburg
