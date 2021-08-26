Thank you, John Hanlin, for not enforcing the governor’s mask mandate in Douglas County.
It’s refreshing to hear that someone is willing to fight for our rights.
I agree with everything you said in your letter. Bless you.
Diane Guthrie
Glide
Thank you, John Hanlin, for not enforcing the governor’s mask mandate in Douglas County.
It’s refreshing to hear that someone is willing to fight for our rights.
I agree with everything you said in your letter. Bless you.
Diane Guthrie
Glide
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(1) comment
Let's hear it for the virus! Hip-hip-horray-hack-hack-hack.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.