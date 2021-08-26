Thank you, John Hanlin, for not enforcing the governor’s mask mandate in Douglas County.

It’s refreshing to hear that someone is willing to fight for our rights.

I agree with everything you said in your letter. Bless you.

Diane Guthrie

Glide

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
3

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Let's hear it for the virus! Hip-hip-horray-hack-hack-hack.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.