Blessed to know the VA’s Hospice Unit serves our veterans
Dec. 15, 2022.
I just left the Roseburg VA Medical Center Hospice unit. My friend Al had passed away earlier this morning. The staff of the facility unit was compassionate, informative, respectful and inclusive to both Al and his wife. Al had been transferred to this unit the day before.
Erica and Lowell of the unit’s administrative staff were welcoming and embracing to Al’s wife as she tried to find her way through the maze of end-of-life for her loved one. Erica brought clarity where there had been confusion, and hope where there had been despair. She brought direction into an uncharted territory. She brought peace where there had been anxiety.
They were advocates for Al and his wife and led the way in assisting a veteran to depart this life in peace and comfort as well as supporting his spouse with care and assistance. The love and care of the staff of this unit from the administrative to the hands-on nursing of Al was exemplary.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center does many things to honor and assist this country’s veterans, but nothing is more respectful and honoring than what I witnessed today in the Hospice Unit of the Medical Center.
Thank you Hospice Unit of the Roseburg VA Medical Center. It is a blessing to know you are there serving our veterans.
