As a physical therapist in our community for over 10 years, I have witnessed first-hand the value that exercise, fitness, sports, and recreation have on the emotional and physical development and health of kids of all ages, not to mention the bolstering of their self-confidence. In addition, I know from my work that playing and competing help lower suicide rates and drug use among young people. Exercise, walking, running and playing are vital to a healthy life.
Knowing about the benefits of exercise, of being outside, and of playing, I am particularly thrilled about the inclusion in the school bond of updated playgrounds, new tracks and fields at the middle schools, and multi-purpose rooms at five elementary schools. These improvements and updates will benefit our entire community by providing safe and healthy spaces for kids (and adults) to compete and play.
In addition to health and wellness, I have also been impressed with how many of my high-school patients have enjoyed career technical education courses such as welding, mechanics and agriculture, and are hoping to apply these skills to jobs after they graduate. As a parent of two young children who are attending Roseburg Public Schools, I am also excited that updates will be made for safety and security, improved ventilation and temperature control. Knowing that an independent citizen Bond Oversight Committee will be established reassures me that there will be local oversight on this process.
These additions are not luxuries, not extravagant, and are more than affordable when we consider the entire health of our children and our community.
Please support this bond. It’s smart, necessary, and affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.