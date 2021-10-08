I just read in The News-Review on the Opinion page dated Oct. 7 the section "As Others See It" the article about the First Amendment that was from The Mail Tribune and concur with everything it says.
Too many think that anything is free speech and that it should be published by any form of media. It is up to the publication, who is providing one with the option to publish your speech.
These outlets, whether print or television, do not have to be truthful. It is up to you or me to decide what is. I am one who says that those who do not look at the whole picture, is at best, ill-informed. I get my news from multiple sources so that I see different perspectives and then can draw my most-informed opinion.
If all you get is lies as your information, then that is your right, but don't blame others who disagree with you. If you want to live in a land of fiction, then that is your right. I would much rather know the truth.
It would be nice if The News-Review would published this 3-4 times a year to keep their readership better informed as to the First Amendment. Of course they are free not to if they so chose.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.