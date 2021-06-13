What is it with bureaucrats? Safe in their own little worlds, full of their own importance, they can't seem to stand it when someone else prospers, especially some pour soul who dares to take the initiative to venture out on their own and actually take a risk of sorts. This type of initiative used to be commended as the American way, but, oh yeah, this is a "blue state." Capitalism bad!
When those responsible for jerking Ms. Ha's business license are snug in their homes, with bills paid and food in the pantry, I wonder if they ever consider how the peons are getting by or if they give a damn. Should be ashamed of themselves, but that, no doubt is too much to expect!
Ed Armstrong
Winston
