What's in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet...
Juliet, Romeo and Juliet, Act II Scene II
In a July 20th letter, Steven Potter takes me to task for characterizing the expanded Child Tax Credit as a tax cut, and for spending "other peoples money."
Of course it is a tax cut. It is administered by the IRS, which collects taxes and disperses various tax payments. American families who receive the credit will be paying less taxes; i.e., cut.
It benefits 92% of households with children--most of whom already pay federal income taxes, which taxes will be--what's the word?--oh, yeah: cut. Cut.
For the smaller proportion of families who might not have owed federal taxes, it represents a cut, in precisely the same sense that one may go from flat broke to deeply in debt, or that temperature may be cut from zero degrees Fahrenheit down to minus twenty. (Feels colder, right?) Negative numbers are real numbers, in mathematical terms, temperatures, economics, etc.
As far as the argument about "other people's money": well, that is not what our government spends; it spends *our* money--money that belongs to all of us, wealth that was created by generations past, earned by those living, borrowed against our future, and invested in that same future. When my father was freezing his minus-twenty-degree-derrière off in the Ardennes in WWII, my mother cashed his monthly paycheck, drawn on the same multi-generational account of We The People, not on the account of "other people's money"--to invest in defeating fascism. Good investment.
Investing in families is a great investment of *our* money. From We the People...to ourselves and our Posterity.
This tax cut--by any name--is a bouquet of roses.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
eesh - some people's kids! I think we're all getting a little tired. Could be time for a vacation rather than spend one more day attempting to bring clarity to belligerent confusion.
