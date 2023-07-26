A national chasm lies before us. It widens between those who hold dear constitutional liberties, and those who regard such rights as antiquated hindrances. Rather than sharing the virtue of "live and let live," their approach obliterates freedom. And it's this: comply, or we're coming after you.
This philosophy being thrust upon us can aptly be described as a religion. Its adherents define the evil they combat, the humanity they construct, and the utopia they envision. They resolve to force onto others their own transient winds of doctrine. They want no less than to "fundamentally change America," as a well-known radical put it. This is brazen revolution, and it is winning.
In the conquest of America, their cult-like characteristics invade the public square with pressured group-think, unquestioned authority, undermined parental influence, a redefined family, and an ostracized community and church. This usurpation is polar opposite to the American spirit, sacrificed and bled for at such great cost.
How did these imposers of irrational and ruthless litmus tests for allowed speech and employment seize power? Cowering politicians, leftist universities, manipulative media, posturing corporations, elitist Silicon Valley, activist judges, compromised military, school indoctrination, faddish professional sports, Hollywood accomplices, and even Disney join the constant cacophony of voices pushing woke orthodoxy. Where haven't the controllers metastasized? One is hard-pressed to find any sanctuary safe from their tentacles.
What is more troubling to you ... intellectual cowardice (where epithets and violence cancel debate), or intellectual suicide (by accepting absurdity and coercion)? By bowing to lies, moral courage dies; they own us. Fellow Americans, we're better than that. And we owe it to the generations before us and to our children to challenge this new totalitarianism.
“We have met the enemy and he is us” -- Pogo
I'm convinced that the reason some fight is simply because fighting gives them purpose.
I thought the first three paragraphs were about the GOP.
Well-written....thank you.
Plus, there is a shortage of tin foil.
