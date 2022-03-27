I'm wondering why the park behind Fred Meyer has turned into a homeless shelter and a real eyesore.

I wouldn't even take my grand baby to see ducks nowadays.

It is just real sad and is growing worse and worse per day. Once word gets out to the homeless, word of mouth spreads and will bring more if it isn't nipped in the bud earlier rather than later!

Thomas Bailey

Roseburg

melrosereader
melrosereader

Many of us can feel empathy for homeless people and, at the same time, be disgusted by the mess.

The solution is to find homes now, get these unfortunate people off the street, and use our social services departments to help them get back on their feet.

What is needed is the political will to make that happen. Sadly, that may not happen until the rest of the community gets fed up with the mess.

