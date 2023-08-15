My sister has gotten four citation in one week. She has a disability and can't move around that great, she walks with a cane.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
2
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(4) comments

BetsyC
BetsyC

Anyone who is homeless and is in this situtation can reach out to Housing First Umpqua. We can provide some ways to challenge this type of thing under the new, and what we believe sitll unconstitutional, law.

People with disabilities may have more legal recourse regarding this. They can contact Housing First Umpqua to find out more about these rights and where to get help to have your rights honored. Folks can also just contact the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) or US Department of Justice, Civil Rights Divison for potential disabilitiy rights violations.

Add Reply
worden
worden

There are resources in Roseburg for women with nowhere to go. There are often waiting lists because women seem more eager to get off the streets. It might be a good thing for you to call and get information about how your sister could get in a shelter or on a waiting list.

The Samaritan Inn is part of the Roseburg Rescue Miission. It is separate and in a different location than the men's shelter. It has 104 beds for women, with and without children (boys up to age 14 may be allowed, subject to evaluation of the situation.) Phone: 541-672-5387 544 W. Umpqua St.

Peace at Home offers crisis intervention and shelter to women experiencing abuse. 24-Hour Crisis Line: (541) 673-7867 or 1-800-464-6543. Office: 1202 SE Douglas Ave,

The Gary Lief Navigation Center is not completed yet, but offers "low-barrier" shelter to men and women. Getting on a waiting list for services now would make sense: It's operated by UCAN. (541) 672-5392 948 SE Mill St

Add Reply
George Weston
George Weston

Invite her to move in with you.

Add Reply
UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

No kidding! Why don't relatives help? It isn't "everyone else's" problem, you know.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.