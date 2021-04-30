Wake up Roseburg! I was at Gaddis Park for a grandchild's ball game. There were abandoned cars, RVs that needed to be dumped,and a constant flow of young males to and from the South Umpqua's river edge. One RV occupant dumped his gray water in the parking lot and it smelled like urine. Two young men arrived with motorized bikes and made frequent stops up and down the river's edge . I do not think they were delivering Girl Scout cookies.
This is a beautiful river , a community ball park , and a surrounding neighborhood and businesses being consumed by the homeless plight.
Stop the overnight camping within city limits. Speak up! This is your home, your businesses and a beautiful part of the northwest.
Belinda Downie
Redmond
