Joe Biden's ongoing failure on Afghanistan is so abysmal, such a shame on our nation and so dishonoring to those who served and sacrificed there, as to be absolutely unforgivable.
Perhaps it is time for the imbeciles in Congress to take a break from bankrupting our great-grandchildren, oil up the wheels on their impeachment bandwagon and do something useful for a change!
Ed Armstrong
Winston
Trump negotiated with the Taliban...Trump telegraphed our plans to get out...Biden confirmed our plans to get out...the Afghans never fired a shot in defense of Kabul. Maybe the Afghans thought (or hoped) it was going to be a free ride forever. The fact that the Taliban were ready, prepared, and fired up to take control of the entire country pretty much simultaneously tells me that they knew the Afghan military/police would never challenge them. We were nothing but a credit card to spread money into the desert winds. Rules -- what rules?
War is Heck. This is one small corner of Heck I hope America can keep away from for a long, long time in the future.
How fickle Americans are. Polls indicated 85% - 90% public support (below link) when the U.S. first invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as part of our “war on terror.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bowmanmarsico/2021/07/08/the-war-in-afghanistan-a-polling-post-mortem/?sh=7f94fded6214
Considering 71,334 civilian deaths (below link) at the hand of U.S. forces have been documented in Afghanistan since the war began, why are you waiting until just now to voice your outrage?
https://fortune.com/2021/08/18/cost-of-afghanistan-war-time-casualties-deaths-money/
IOKIYAR.
