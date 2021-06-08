After a year of online school, I felt the need to share my views on how it went and some things that I liked and felt that needed to be adjusted.
I am a junior at Roseburg High School, and completing the infamous "most difficult year of high school" did not go at all how I had imagined 16 months ago.
First and foremost, I think we should note that the teachers of the school district and everywhere have had to struggle just as much as the kids. For many, making the adjustment to online school was rough, and I think the teachers did a great job at concealing their inner emotions so that they could be strong for their students and someone that they could rely on.
I know that coming to those teachers when I was struggling really helped me. I owe all my teachers a sincere amount of gratitude for everything that they did this year.
This year was presented with a lot of challenges, and there are some things I encourage the school district to pursue going forward to help make the return to in-person easier next year for everyone.
Most upperclassmen this year got jobs, working on their off days. To support equitable education, I want to see if the school can pursue A/B Day scheduling next year, without the days off.
Students were able to foster real communication in classrooms this second semester with the added class time, and this will greatly support the development of education and in-depth learning and connection to larger themes.
It's easier to learn when the opportunity for questions and discussion is no longer cramped with a lecture and other materials.
Logan Bishop
Roseburg
