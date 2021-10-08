Douglas County has now had 229 COVID-19 deaths and it appears our county commissioners are taking the ostrich approach to dealing with the problem.
It seems very strange that our country government is not doing more since Douglas County received $21.5 million from the federal government. The county gets $10.75 million this year and then another $10.75 million next year.
Also every city in the county received financial aid, just various different amounts.
Commissioner Tim Freeman said he wants to bank as much of the money into the budget as possible, trying to bring it up to pre-COVID amounts. Why would one not use the money to save as many Douglas County residents as possible instead? Also the commissioners have said that they have to pay when they use the fairgrounds for COVID use, like vaccine clinics. The county owns the fairgrounds and all employees of the fairgrounds are county employees! The groups running the clinics get reimbursement from the federal government as well, so I am confused as to where the commissioners have to pay out.
Our commissioners need to stop playing ostrich and start caring for the people in Douglas County, the ones who elected them, and they will need for re-election.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
People are just fed up with fellow Americans who won't get vaccinated and bring a close to one of the most painful chapters in recent U.S. history. The reality is, we could have been done with this had people been more diligent about getting inoculated and wearing masks. Not only are the unvaccinated holding us back, at the end of the day, they’re costing lives.
More than a year and a half into the pandemic, and 10 months after vaccines first became available; the battle between the vaxxed and un-vaxxed is hitting a breaking point. Those who oppose vaccine mandates – or don't trust the vaccine itself – have gotten headlines for protesting, ripping masks off others' faces and dramatically announcing they will quit public sector or health care jobs instead of getting inoculated.
But there's a bigger group, experts say, who have been quieter but are just done with trying to educate, cajole or incentivize people to get the shot. Increasingly in polling, Americans favor mask and social distancing mandates as well as mandatory vaccinations for certain groups.
President Biden imposed a vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors in September, and private businesses are increasingly instituting their own mandates for workers. Initially very controversial, those policies are going over increasingly well with a pandemic-weary public.
Now that more people know someone who has become ill or even died from COVID-19, tolerance of the unmasked and un-vaxxed is waning. The vast majority of Americans want to do the right thing, want to follow the science in order to get us out of this. Medical professionals are hoping that happens in time to get the pandemic under control before a new variant can develop.
