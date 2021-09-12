It's good to see that Marc Thiessen is at least consistent. His column in The News-Review last week was an absolute compendium of what passes for thinking among far-right writers as he criticized President Biden up one side and down the other for his direction of the evacuation of Americans, other Westerners, and refugees from the collapsing Afghan nation.
Thiessen's diatribe reminded me of a comment attributed to President Clinton about his Republican critics: "If it was good, I had nothing to do with it," he said. "If it was bad, I stayed up all night planning it."
In the same way, Thiessen blamed Biden for basically anything that had gone wrong during the 20-year war. The fact that Biden has only been President for nine months carried no weight at all. The fact that the U.S. withdrawal had been started by Donald Trump similarly was ignored. Fairness, thou art a jewel.
Thiessen predicted that the U.S. would eventually become involved in another nation-building adventure. He didn't blame President Biden for that one when it happens, but he certainly seemed eager. At age 54, he's much too old for military service and an opportunity to be killed or maimed, but let's hope and expect that if his prophecy comes to pass, he will herd all four of his children down to the recruiting office so they can get in on the fun.
Even as conservative as it is, why does The News-Review print such tripe?
Stephen Wicker
Roseburg
(2) comments
The most negative thing about Joe Biden, is Biden.
Stephen, I believe the NR's intent is to be fair and unbiased, but as you noted, the majority of the community is conservative. Those everywhere in Douglas County have fallen victim to nothing more than a political agenda and are overtaken by the sheer amount of lies and conspiracy. And there are plenty of bad actors who perpetuate it, beginning with Trump's racism then picked up by social media as the best way to divide people in hate. Not only in the government arena but also in houses of worship, anywhere groups gather the voices of their misguided agenda infiltrate and brainwash. That was and continues to be the game plan - sheer volume of lies to create hate and division. Their ultimate goal? Unknown and confusing, but for now their only real play is to discredit every minute detail of our current presidency. Thiessen's letter shows us all the fruition of a very complex, detailed, pervasive agenda to influence and incite. Worked on him. How many others? Perhaps the NR publishes letters like Thiessen's because they agree with him, or perhaps as nothing more than an example of how our rural county is falling down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.