Parents who want the best for their children should not be called "terrorists." And they have a right to be heard.
Furthermore, I find it immensely telling that a student can be 17 in May/June, and have to wear a mask, be vaccinated, etc. despite what their parents might wish — and yet these same people turn 18 over the summer, and start college in the fall — those same students who are seen every single week on TV along with thousands — and I mean thousands — or other people attending football games, and there are virtually no masks or social distancing.
Didn't Dr. Fauci insist that these would be Super Spreader events? And it was simply a lie. Just this week OHSU has predicted the worst is over...https://kobi5.com/news/oregon-could-reach-covid-19-herd-immunity-in-december-ohsu-reports-171302/
So let's get back to our lives, and stop acting like we need to comply with all of the mandates that are no longer necessary.
Rise Briggs
Roseburg
(9) comments
Ms. Briggs, Wretched722 or what ever you call yourself,
As I've repeatedly informed you, people attending football games are largely required to be vaccinated. According to the University of Oregon;
"Beginning Aug. 23, all fans ages 12 and older planning to attend games at any UO sporting event will need to show proof of vaccination, including a CDC-issued Vaccination Record Card (or photo of the card) and corresponding identification, to gain entry."
Maybe you should consider seeking answers to your own questions rather than spewing misinformation from FoxNews.
https://goducks.com/news/2021/8/20/football-letter-to-oregon-fans-on-updated-events-protocols.aspx
Why shouldn't someone be called a "terrorist" if they're threatening the lives of school board members or staff or making threats against the school, disrupting school board meetings and shouting about Hitler? That's what has been going on all around the country. Some of it happening right here.
Being a parent does not excuse inexcusable behavior and that inexcusable conduct embarrasses the heck out of the kids. It certainly gives the kids a good excuse to go off the rails. They can say, "But, mom, I was imitating you."
Maybe some parents think it's worth it to protect their child from having to wear a mask. Death threats? Worth it? They've lost touch with reality. When parents lose it, the kids just generally lose.
mworden: spot on. Violence and threats of violence to achieve political ends = terrorism.
Here's a question for you: Where was your outrage over public health mandates before Trump was elected? Maybe, I missed it, but I don't remember you being upset about mandates to have our children vaccinated against measles.
Rise, those football games are possible precisely *because* of mandates.
Vaccination rates on campuses are north of 90%, and many schools require vaccination or a negative test and/or a mask for attending a game.
If it's raining outside, and almost everyone is using an umbrella, you are not going to suggest everyone put down those umbrellas, are you? Really? Rise, it is still raining.
I mean, heck: even some of those without umbrellas are protected by the umbrellas carried by others. Just as we vaccinated folks are helping to protect the unvaccinated.
Rise, you and I were able to "get back to normal" as kids, when polio vaccinations were mandated. That is what *normal* is now: almost nobody gets polio, and almost everyone is vaccinated. It will be that way, as well, as COVID-19 transitions from pandemic to endemic.
Parents who want the best for their children do not always know what is best for their children. Yes, of course, they may know that little Suzie is better suited for ballet than basketball. They are also entitled to the belief that Jimmy is better off as an orthodox Druid than a Southern Baptist. But if their Jimmy developed leukemia, they would not rely on their own insufficient understanding of the disease. They would follow the guidance of doctors that have the depth of knowledge needed to heal him. Indeed, failing to follow the doctor’s life-saving advice may result in legal action against them. Parents, no matter how sincere, are not in position to decide if a mask is needed in school or if a vaccination is necessary. These are decisions that need to be made by experts in Infectious Disease and epidemiology. The United States Supreme Court agrees. Parents can have their opinion, but their opinion may be wrong. We cannot allow ignorance and blind, bellicose demands for freedom to decide public health policy. I am certainly not going to allow your ignorance to put my health in jeopardy.
The Government certainly does not know what is best....if you believe that, you are sadly mistaken.
Wretched722: I know--not merely believe--that scientists in the USDA know more about nutrition than do many moms packing school lunches, and government scientists know more about food safety than do most dads canning green beans. I know--not believe--that NASA engineers know more about rocket science than Mark and Scott Kelly's mom ever did; and I'm willing to bet that she would never have asserted that "mother knows best" with regard to their safety. So, yeah: I believe that it's very often the case that government knows best. Would you argue against any of the examples I provided? Who assures the safety of cars you buy, or the bridges you drive over? Who does the air traffic control? The very, very involved passengers aboard the planes, or the FAA? I'm pretty sure that passengers who think they know best are likely "sadly mistaken" and would be dead if they were in control.
Scott, that's a point that needs to be made time and again. A parent most likely loves their kids more than anyone else on Earth loves them, but love is not inerrant.
Heck: if love equalled wisdom, then millennia of poets and other artists would have had little to occupy their time. And a boatload of 8-tracks would have been without country songs....
As with Othello, we mostly love well--but not always wisely. I think that's the case with many of the parents that Rise invokes.
