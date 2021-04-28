The Glide School District is fortunate to have an experienced, dedicated community advocate running for a second term on their school board. Candice Voynick has been an active, reliable and engaged school board member since 2018. She has the experience and forward vision that it takes to bring excellence to our schools.
Candice is a licensed clinical social worker in Oregon and works as a mental health counselor at a clinic in Roseburg. She was appointed to the Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force, was the chair of the Douglas County Sexual Assault Response Team and a member of the CHI Mercy Health Bio-ethics Committee. We could not ask for a better qualified candidate to help guide our schools through trying times.
As a team player, she has been active in helping maintain a healthy budget, ensuring students have the educational tools they need to succeed, improving school grounds and updating the bus fleet to provide accessible and safe transportation for all students and staff.
Candice plans to focus on: continuing to ensure students and staff remain safely in the classroom for in-person learning; maintaining a school resource officer within the district; developing a 5-year plan for the district to improve community engagement, communication, and accountability; changing and enhancing the board and superintendent evaluation process.
Candice Voynick has a vision for improving our schools. Please vote for Candice Voynick to ensure Glide schools thrive, grow and provide our children the best education possible!
Connie Page
Roseburg
