Are we being bamboozled? If you feel overwhelmed by all the political ads, join me in shutting off the TV. I think Halloween is like elections. The candidates try to impress us, scare us and even engage in lies and scurrilous slander toward their opponents. Take off your masks, candidates. Let us see who you are.
As I see Betsy ads, it ends with Run, Betsy, Run. I cannot imagine seeing Betsy run. Maybe she can. When I see Alek ads, I have to ask, when did Alek do or make all these important decisions on women's health, more jobs when employers cannot find workers and the timber industry, which seems to be pretty well off?
And then there is Christine Drazan, the new sheriff in town who comes off as a bully and is ready to fight the "radical" or Democratic ideas. Her plan does not appear more transparent than any other stamped agenda. So who can you believe?
When I see senators and representatives recoil at Trump's childish and racist remarks, criminal acts and lies without condemning them, I can see a mask of cowardice and deceit.
What is wrong with us? Are we that naive and gullible? If you have a clear conscience, you might not vote for agendas or platforms from weak men and women who have no backbone and tell no truths.
Save your vote by electing the wisest and most experienced. Yes, take off the masks. No one can see behind it. You cannot hide who you are or pretend to be. I am voting for the person most qualified. They are the ones without masks.
