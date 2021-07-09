There is nothing to disagree with in the recent editorial promoting the No Pain bill designed to increase use of non-opioid treatment of pain. The fewer needless deaths from opioid overdoses the better. However, if the goal is to reduce opioid use in the treatment of pain, then the scientific literature strongly shows that the addition of cannabis to opioids does just that. There are some inconsistencies in the studies concerning the effectiveness of cannabis alone in relieving pain. Some studies show strong benefits, while other studies are equivocal. However, results are quite consistent in showing that most patients given access to cannabis to augment opioid treatment of pain reduce their intake of opioids. As one of many examples, a new study in the journal, Supportive Care in Cancer (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00520-021-06301-x) found that “The addition of Medical Cannabis to standard oncology care was well-tolerated and may lead to improved pain control and lower opioid requirements.” There is even a famous report from 2014 in the journal, JAMA Internal Medicine (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1898878) showing that rates of death from opioid overdoses decreased by 25% in states that had made medical cannabis legal. Admittedly, subsequent studies have been inconsistent in that finding. In any case, there are no indications whatsoever that cannabis exacerbates any dangers of opioids such as alcohol or benzodiazepines can do.
The above facts might lead one to think that pain doctors would encourage the use of cannabis by patients needing opioids to relieve severe pain. To the contrary, most pain doctors forbid the use of cannabis by their patients receiving opioids. A positive UTox means discontinuation of treatment. While non-pharmacological treatment of pain may seem attractive, the benefits are often disappointingly small. Opioids may be necessary, and cannabis can make treatment with opioids safer. Doctors must stop being ignorant and blind.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.