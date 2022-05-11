I am responding to the article in The News-Review on April 27 entitled, "Steelhead decision heads to court." There are two significant factors that haven't been mentioned in any of the articles related to the summer run of steelhead up the North Umpqua River. First, is that the genetic work done by University of California at Davis has indicated that the summer run contains a recessive gene. This means if we lose the run, there is no natural recovery.
The second factor is that hatchery implementation of the winter run stopped in 1992 and that run has improved ever since. There is ample evidence in the scientific literature that planting hatchery fish in a wild run will draw down the survival of the run together.
I live on the North Umpqua about six miles above the Winchester dam. Every winter, I watch anywhere from one to five or six guide boats pass our house, fishing for wild winter steelhead that they can't keep. Just the joy of hooking a steelhead seems to satisfy the participants enough that they are willing to plunk down money to have the experience. I know many fellows that fish for summer steelhead; just having a summer fish on the line seems to have them coming back.
The decision relates to the summer run; if guides pride themselves in having a dead fish in their boat, maybe they should join the group that harasses them down by Sawyer Rapids as the fish make their way upriver from the ocean.
