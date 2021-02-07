“Whatever Your Past Was, You Have A Spotless Future” B. Mohammed
Steps To Consider To Escape An Abusive Relationship
10 Years Experienced BW Advocate
1. Get a separate bank account and PO Box.
2. Tell as many people as is safely possible what you are experiencing and document the abuse, if possible, with videos, police reports/ER visits, etc.
3. Phone the Domestic Violence Hot-line for referrals in your area. 1800 799 7233 https://www.thehotline.org/.
4. Store copies of documents where your abuser has no access; birth certificates , ID's, Passports , a go bag etc. Clear internet search history .
5. Ask the DV advocate about a “Safety Plan” and a referral to a legal advocate for your exit plan. Free safety plan tool here. https://www.thehotline.org/
6. Join a support group and gather emotional support. DV agencies can refer you.
7. Know this, it can take a person 27 attempts to leave, don't abuse yourself if you need a few tries.
8. Do it for you . You deserve to be free to be who you wish to be. Your kids do too.
9. Know that leaving is the most dangerous time for you and your children.
10. Your probably gonna need to break ties for a time with a lot of people who enable and or minimize your abuser's behavior.
11. Plan on a time of poverty after you leave.
12. Your kids might not be on board, they get torn in their loyalties, they might pressure you to go back to their “normal” lifestyle and associations.
13. People stay for various and layered reasons; financial security , “the devil they know”, pressure from family, children and their current network that is often unhealthily spider webbed in the relationship.
14. Trust your guts, you are the expert on your situation.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
