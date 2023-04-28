Regarding the local GOP guest column in the Sunday, April 23 edition of The News-Review.
It caught me off guard because of its many radical right themes, name calling, serious lack of forethought, with nothing to really offer. I see why no one was willing to say they wrote it. This Precinct Committee Persons should be ashamed to spew such nonsense in public. And I sense many republicans they attack agree. They go on to call middle of the road conservatives, get this, ‘domestic enemies’ and ‘ Marxist’. Is that you?
The PCP’s support of a man like Trump, a totally corrupt businessman and inept president, twice impeached, is stupefying. He’s currently in court for rape, with potentially charges for stealing documents, overthrowing our goverment and election tampering. Is that the best the GOP has to offer?
PCP claims to support free-fair elections but backs Trumps attempted coup. They want an autocracy like Germany in the 1930s and Russia now. They claim to stand for our constitution while Trump wants to suspend it and trampled it in his Jan. 6 insurrection.
The current GOP would be much better off finding a better, more competent individual who does not have a three time losing record and for now 32 felony charges.
The PCP says nothing on what they’re gonna do for the people of Douglas County. How will they govern? They completely glossed over the GOPs demand to cut Social Security/Medicare, banning both abortions (including rape and incest), and birth control nationwide, ban books, attack gays and take away fundamental constitutional rights of women. Heck…they can’t even come up with a budget! How can they run the country?
The question is, does this extreme right, incognito Douglas County GOP represent you? Is the world of hate, disrespect and chaos without our democracy, the one you want for you and your loved ones?
