As a 1985 alumni and parent of Roseburg High School students, I have always felt pride in being a Roseburg Indian.
In no way is a mascot supposed to be a derogatory thing, quite the opposite it’s meant to honor the icon as something we respect and cherish. This issue has been vetted, adjusted and given the blessings of the Umpqua Band of the Cow Creek Indians.
I’ve followed this issue closely over the years and the feelings expressed by a huge number of former students. Overwhelmingly they have expressed pride in being a Roseburg Indian and see the issue being once again discussed by the board as a disservice to the wishes of the vast majority of alumni.
Many feel disenfranchised by this and have themselves begun to lose faith that their opinion even matters to the district. In a time when unity is desperately needed in this country, the changing of our carefully evolved mascot will further divide our city and draw lines in a community that needs to work together, not be further forced apart.
Philip Nash
Roseburg
(1) comment
"Changing mascot will only divide our community."
Other things that divided communities:
Abolishing slavery
Ending the "Divine Right" of kings.
Women's suffrage.
Universal suffrage.
Civil rights.
The New Deal.
Medicare.
Obamacare.
Vaccines (from Onesimus, to Jenner, to that #$%^ Robert F Kennedy Jr., to Gardisil, and beyond....)
---and, heck: merely electing Obama
The Dress. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_dress)
On every one of these (except the dress), and other issues, division has been worth it, to achieve progress. I think that eliminating a racist, demeaning symbol that psychologists agree has a negative effect on kids, is worth the division. Maybe you don't think the kids are worth it.
The dress is gold and white. Otherwise, the terrorists win.
