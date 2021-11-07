Something I would always emphasize to my history students is that when you are doing research, be sure to check the background of the source. Is the person or organization you are referencing expert in the field? Are they independent and / or bi partisan. Also, it is important to site more than one source.
It would have been nice if the author of the current Op Ed article that appeared in the News Review entitled, “Climate Change is Not an Existential Threat,” had heard this educational advice.
Apparently Marc Thiessen had not.
The sole source he relies on is a person by the name of Bjorn Lomborg. Lomborg is a political scientist and economist who does not have a background in climate science and has published no peer-reviewed articles in journals devoted to climate change research.
His errors in discussions of climate change have been documented by many sources including a 2010 book published by Yale University Press titled, “The Lomborg Deception: Setting the Record Straight About Global Warming.”
I would also encourage those who buy what Thiessen is selling to go the following site, which focuses on documenting Lomborg errors: http://www.lomborg-errors.dk
Steven Sheldon
Roseburg
(5) comments
Not everyone can recognize when they’re living in a potential extinction event. When they finally do, it’s well past time to do anything about it. It call a tipping point, we’ve gone beyond that point. Hold on for a bumpy ride, humans.
The Climate change crowd has been preaching gloom and doom for 50 years and yet.
The fact is that it's not about the environment at all but about power and control.
Huge bbfan: you forgot to end the sentence. "...and yet, certain idjits cannot appreciate what NASA, DoD, CIA, multiple national and international scientific organizations know and have documented. We are experiencing global climate catastrophe right now, and it is accelerating. We have chance to make the future something short of cataclysmic, and to improve infrastructure and the economy in the process.
👍
DLike the letter says. So some research. That’s really all that’s to be said to a climate change denier.
