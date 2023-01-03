My circle of friends is more gray and forgetful. As we begin a new year, it is time to cherish our memories because they may be gone tomorrow. With lots of things to remember, my brain keeps telling me to stop. I cannot fill up anymore. Some of my closest friends face the never-ending cycle of guessing the next word. Fluid thoughts seem to be frozen.
Memories of what I did yesterday or ate for dinner disappear. I caught myself wondering more about what I was searching for. Yes. Some of my friends are showing early signs of dementia. Call it the age of disappearing facts. I wonder about the partners and spouses who see that the train has left the station but do not know how to plan or help slow it down.
Friends can usually tell when our minds are slowing or coming to a screeching halt. But do friends help each other or help plan the inevitable? Living in a 55-and-over community, many homes are vacated because a spouse with dementia or Alzheimer's has made it impossible to stay safely in their home. Did someone tell them about memory loss? How about planning for the future by having a Power of Attorney handy? How to pay the bills? Shopping? Finances? Long-term care?
Having good friends sit with us, saying we have your back. We avail ourselves to do more to help. Memory loss should be a sign that somehow we will need more assistance. Are we willing to step up and help?
When I develop dementia, I give my friends and partner permission to help. Memory loss is a sign that we will need more assistance. Are we willing to step up and help? May our friends and partners tell us, we have your back.
