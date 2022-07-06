They had dreams, families, and futures. But the men who sacrificed their lives on Omaha Beach, in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, did so that others might live free.
Patriots call this noble sacrifice the price of freedom.
Nowadays, the price of freedom is being paid by unlikely souls, and the price is being levied for things less lofty.
Many love the feel and power of an AR-15, and the Second Amendment guarantees their freedom to enjoy it.
Children are now and then slaughtered in their classrooms, but we are told that this is the price of freedom. Strangers are now mowed down in the streets on a near weekly basis. Their internal organs disintegrate when hit by high velocity rounds. Their brains and blood explode onto the ground. But nothing can be done.
It is the price we Americans pay for the freedom to go plinking cans in rapid succession with high power semi-automatic weapons.
Political conspiracies abound, and paranoid patriots insist they must protect themselves against a hostile government. Semi-automatic weapons are no match against the crushing power of the US military. Only an idiot would think so. Yet holding an AR-15 rifle with a high capacity magazine provides these fools the illusion of safety and control.
The deaths of scores of innocent grocery store customers, Las Vegas party goers, and Fourth of July parade spectators are simply the price we pay for their false sense of power and freedom.
What it really comes down to is, “I want it, because I want it, and you can’t stop me!”
Glorious freedom!
We must refuse to continue to pay the price for this selfish, needless, gratification of childish delusions that only masquerades as freedom. This is not what so many brave men died for. We must end this insanity.
Here's a link to what amounts to the insanity of being the "gun country" on the planet: https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting
