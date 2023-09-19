Frank Kendall is the 26th Secretary of the Air Force. Last week, while speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfighter Symposium, he asserted that the intelligence could not be clearer, “China is preparing for a war and specifically for a war with the United States." He then warned that we must be ready for a “kind of war we have no modern experience with.”
We must ask ourselves what kind of war might that be?
There will certainly be an emphasis on cyberattacks intended to disable our communication systems and electrical grids, both of which rely heavily on Chinese components (no thanks to Biden’s reversal of Trump’s policy to eliminate this practice). A large Chinese military “signals intelligence base” is currently being constructed in Cuba, just 103 miles from our border in Florida, where, as our military intelligence suggests, the two countries will likely run joint military drills. And the Biden administration remains silent just as it did while a Chinese spy balloon recently took an extended tour throug our sovereign air space, making certain to hover over many of our most guarded military bases, missile defense systems and nuclear missile launch sites.
In December 2020, shortly after Joe Biden claimed victory, Canada’s leftist government conducted joint military exercises with China’s “People’s Liberation Army,” just miles from the U.S./Canadian border.
Once in office, Biden immediately signaled to the world that our southern border was wide open, and since then, approximately 6 million unidentifiable illegal aliens have poured into our country. But listen to this: at least 18,000 of these are Chinese nationalists, of which 15,000 are military age men.
Does anybody trust Biden after leaving behind over $7 billion worth of our most sophisticated military equipment in Afghanistan, China’s next-door neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.