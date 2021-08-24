I so agree with the letter written by Bradford Connatser printed on Aug. 20 in The News-Review.
I have been upset with the antivaxxers from the beginning, but it really came into focus last evening when my 89-year-old husband had to be taken to Mercy Hospital, with a very serious problem. Of course there were no beds in ICU because they are all taken up by the selfish antivaxxers, now suffering from COVID. Not getting a COVID vaccine is a choice you are free to make but don’t put other lives at risk because of your stupidity. We try to teach children, there are consequences to the choices they make, but with the antivaxxers choice, it’s others suffering the consequences. If my husband dies, his death will lie directly at their feet.
The caring, overwhelmed staff, finally found my husband a bed, but not in ICU where he belonged.
Marge Strother
Winchester
Marge, no one could have expressed themselves better than your letter. Direct in its honesty, and with hope that your wise words will reach those who need to hear them the most. Thank you for writing.
They aren't simple anti-vaxxers anymore...no, they are Anti-Vaccine Freedom Fighters. Whatever you call them, they are NOT smarter than a 5th grader.
Thank you for writing your letter.
Sending hope for your husband's health and for your well-being. You hit the nail on the head in your letter. Thank you for writing.
