"When you pray, you are not to be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and on the street corners so that they may be seen by men." Matthew 6:5
Goodknight is on a slippery slope. Religious freedom is a protest or action that should give them protection to deny job functions based on their religion. Mr. Goodknight appears to join religious zealots gone wild.
It is not a sin to care for God's people. Whether I am white, black, brown, tall, short, skinny, fat, male, female or transgender, I still am human. You are noisy gongs.
Nurses cannot choose who to heal. Religious zealots, locally, falsely claim that Christ commands them to stand on corners protesting LGBTQ events. Christ does not call for the blatant disrespect of any human beings. So, Mr. Goodknight, it is time that you got your Bible straight. God does not love sin. Adultery, remarriage, sex, masturbation, lust, stealing, false witnesses and hate are the main ones. Go after sins of crime and murder, sale of drugs. Stay out of the realm of hatred.
You chose a corrections job. That does not exempt learning to care for people you disagree with? As Christians, you folks have the wrong flag to wave. Christ suffered for all of us. He died to save us from Pharisees like you pretend to be. He loved and was cursed by others. So you feel sent to wave banners, protest LGBT events, and refuse to serve disenfranchised and rejected citizens. Perhaps, join a religious camp from the time of early persecutions.
We live in a day where Christ died for us. Saved us. And forgives us.
