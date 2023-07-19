Russ Powell’s slanderous diatribe, calling Wellspring Bible Fellowship a “hate group,” “domestic terrorists,” “trash” and "not even a church,” requires a response. I wonder what his definition of a Christian is, and what should the Church be doing to stand against a culture that applauds abortion, and the mutilation and grooming of children? His only basis for such accusations is he doesn’t like what we do or say in proclaiming the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost world.
I challenge Russ to attend our services and see for himself if his accusations are true. If he doesn’t have the courage to do that, he can always watch on our YouTube channel from the safety of his home. What he will find is a vibrant, loving, welcoming fellowship of believers in Jesus Christ whose mission statement is to “love Jesus, reach the lost and build the Church.”
Anyone who reads the Bible will see that boldly proclaiming the Gospel in the public square and marketplace was the way God spoke through His prophets and apostles. Sadly, too many Christians stay in their pews and behind their four walls, keeping their “religion” to themselves. Wellspring is acting like the Church should according to the Word of God, in love warning sinners to repent and turn to Christ. God is love, but God is holy and just as well, hating sin which leads to destruction and death.
The guest column by Bret Stephens directly next to Powell’s letter in the paper was titled, “Must Defend Speech We Loathe." How fitting! The Constitution, last I checked, still gives us the right to freedom of speech, even if some don’t like what is said. “One who spreads slander is a fool”, Prov. 10:18.
Ms. Coutier of Wellspring, you obviously have not been verbally abused, harassed, or called a pedophile. Jesus preached repentance, but He did not condemn sinners. Wellspring thinks they have Christian values and the way to preach; being an unapologhetic messenger is not a gospel value. INstrusion, disruption at public events, especially when asked not to is not a Christian mandate, but one made by you extremist 'bible' people; your Church does not even denote a CHristian Church. Shame on you for the blindness you have. Go out and be kind, generous, giving, and take care of the homeless, the poor, the needy. Then tell us you are truly meeting gospel values. Wellspring is a cult that promotes extreme methods that are truly hateful and harmful. Stop harassing those you do not believe in. Jesus did when he said to you, Pharisees, that your heart is full of vile. You preach what you do not practice. Shame on your cult.
"They are coming for our children. To murder, mutilate, and molest them."
---PRIDE Destroys, Love Warns, and Only Jesus Saves! by Mason Goodknight
by Bryan Carver (sic) (http://wbf.church/Blog/ViewPost?blogId=795bb23d-45d7-4521-84da-91da2f8ed48d)
Yeah, that's definitely written in love.
And accusing a group of people of "coming for our children. To murder, mutilate, and molest them," isn't slander or libel, is it?
Yes you have the right to proclaim your beliefs in the public square. But at the same time we have the right to call out your stances. I watched the “Christian” demonstrators at the last Pride march and saw only hate and fear. I have read the letters to the editor from folks claiming to be associated with the Wellspring folks and see hate and fear. You claim we have “a culture that applauds abortion, and the mutilation and grooming of children”. I don't know anyone who applauds abortion, only those that feel there are times when a woman may have to make a choice. “the mutilation and grooming of children”, I would refer you to your Prov. 10:18 “One who spreads slander is a fool”.
