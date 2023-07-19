Russ Powell’s slanderous diatribe, calling Wellspring Bible Fellowship a “hate group,” “domestic terrorists,” “trash” and "not even a church,” requires a response. I wonder what his definition of a Christian is, and what should the Church be doing to stand against a culture that applauds abortion, and the mutilation and grooming of children? His only basis for such accusations is he doesn’t like what we do or say in proclaiming the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost world.

RobertoJ
RobertoJ

Ms. Coutier of Wellspring, you obviously have not been verbally abused, harassed, or called a pedophile. Jesus preached repentance, but He did not condemn sinners. Wellspring thinks they have Christian values and the way to preach; being an unapologhetic messenger is not a gospel value. INstrusion, disruption at public events, especially when asked not to is not a Christian mandate, but one made by you extremist 'bible' people; your Church does not even denote a CHristian Church. Shame on you for the blindness you have. Go out and be kind, generous, giving, and take care of the homeless, the poor, the needy. Then tell us you are truly meeting gospel values. Wellspring is a cult that promotes extreme methods that are truly hateful and harmful. Stop harassing those you do not believe in. Jesus did when he said to you, Pharisees, that your heart is full of vile. You preach what you do not practice. Shame on your cult.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

"They are coming for our children. To murder, mutilate, and molest them."

---PRIDE Destroys, Love Warns, and Only Jesus Saves! by Mason Goodknight

by Bryan Carver (sic) (http://wbf.church/Blog/ViewPost?blogId=795bb23d-45d7-4521-84da-91da2f8ed48d)

Yeah, that's definitely written in love.

And accusing a group of people of "coming for our children. To murder, mutilate, and molest them," isn't slander or libel, is it?

daigh
daigh

Yes you have the right to proclaim your beliefs in the public square. But at the same time we have the right to call out your stances. I watched the “Christian” demonstrators at the last Pride march and saw only hate and fear. I have read the letters to the editor from folks claiming to be associated with the Wellspring folks and see hate and fear. You claim we have “a culture that applauds abortion, and the mutilation and grooming of children”. I don't know anyone who applauds abortion, only those that feel there are times when a woman may have to make a choice. “the mutilation and grooming of children”, I would refer you to your Prov. 10:18 “One who spreads slander is a fool”.

daigh

