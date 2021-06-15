The City of Roseburg made a mistake with Wailani's Shaved Ice. The city needs to make it right. This vendor, this summer, and the city can enforce rules from now on.
The vendor stepped up to follow insurance rules and passed up other opportunities; the city needs to step up and honor the original permit. Put it in writing and be done with it. Or the city can pay up for damages. It's not rocket science.
Norma Hall
Roseburg
